Penrose Trail stock
Penrose Trail in the Bighorn National Forest begins in Story. 

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Fall is a wonderful time to enjoy the Bighorn National Forest. Whether hiking, camping, hunting or enjoying the fall scenery, these reminders will help make any visit to the forest an enjoyable one.

Black bears are common in the Bighorns. Keep a clean camp, never leave food out when you are sleeping or gone. Ensure attractants such as pet food, drinks and coolers are kept out of reach of wildlife. Bears are actively seeking food this time of year, and while camping in the forest remains largely safe, it’s still smart to be careful.

