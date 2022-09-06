Today

Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. Record high temperatures expected. High 106F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A mix of clouds and sun in the morning will give way to cloudy skies and light rain during the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 82F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.