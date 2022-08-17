08-24-20_FreezeOut005.jpg
Dispersed camping poses concerns for fire crews on the Bighorn National Forest. Several campers, pictured here Aug. 21, 2020, were placed in at-risk areas while the Freeze Out fire burned nearby.

 Allayana Darrow | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest recreation managers will host a series of six public forums to collect input on dispersed camping management.

There will be no formal presentations at the meetings, so those planning to attend can stop in at any time. Forest officials are looking for conversations around dispersed camping management and thoughts about the Dispersed Camping Task Force recommendations that managers are considering implementing.

