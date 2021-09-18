SHERIDAN — Bighorn National Forest facility engineers worked last week to repair a broken water main at Burgess Dump Station on the Tongue Ranger District.
It is now the time of year with imminent cold weather looming to close the dump stations for the season. Burgess Dump Station closed Sept. 16.
Leigh Creek dump station on the Powder River Ranger District between Buffalo and Ten Sleep, closed Sept. 15. Visitors to the forest are encouraged to make other arrangements to dump camper or RV waste after staying on the forest.
For more information, see fs.usda.gov/bighorn.