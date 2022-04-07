SHERIDAN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has announced new guidelines on e-bike use and management at national forests and grasslands. How the new policy might affect e-bike use at the Bighorn National Forest, however, remains unknown, BNF Public Affairs Office Sara Evans Kirol said.
Currently, the Forest Service allows e-bikes on all roads open to motorized vehicle traffic as well as more than 60,000 miles of motorized trails — 38% of all trails the Forest Service manages — in national forests across the country, Forest Service Rocky Mountain Regional Press Officer Donna Nemeth said in a recent press release. In essence, Evans Kirol explained, e-bikes are treated like motorcycles in the Bighorn National Forest.
The new guidelines would create a process for national forests or grasslands to evaluate future requests for expanded e-bike access while establishing environmental analysis and public input requirements for future e-bike access decisions, Nemeth said.
Decisions on e-bike access, the guidelines indicate, will be determined by local Forest Service personnel, with requirements for travel analysis ahead of designation changes and clear signage indicating which roads are appropriate for motor vehicle use at which times of year. The guidelines also require opportunities for public involvement in the process to minimize conflicts, enhance public enjoyment and address other Forest Service values.
“National forests and grasslands are a place for all people to recreate, relax and refresh. The additional guidance will help our district rangers and forest supervisors better serve their communities with a policy that allows managers to make locally based decisions to address e-bike use,” U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said.
The new guidelines’ impact in the Bighorn National Forest remains undetermined. Forest Service officials will determine whether changes to e-bike policy are necessary, Evans Kirol said; the national forest’s e-bike procedures may — or may not — change.
“It’s something that will have to be looked at by our recreation and trail managers,” Evans Kirol explained.
At present, Evans Kirol said, e-bikes are permitted on more than 200 miles of trails in the Bighorn National Forest, including 170 miles of motorized trails intended for off-highway vehicles up to 50 inches wide and an additional 33 miles of off-highway motorcycle trails. Mechanized travel is not allowed in wilderness areas in the forest.
Despite Bighorn National Forest’s many miles of e-bike-accessible trails, Evans Kirol said e-bikes can generate some confusion for recreators. Some forest visitors presume e-bikes are allowed on any trail where non-motorized bikes may be used, which includes all motorized and nonmotorized trails but excludes wilderness areas. The distinction, Evans Kirol explained, is that e-bikes are motorized, whether or not the motors are always in use, and therefore must only be used on motorized trails.
“The reality is, it has a motor, regardless of how it’s used,” Evans Kirol said.
At times, conflict also exists between recreationists. At a recent community forum on outdoors spaces, Phillip Huckins, vice chair of the Wyoming Backcountry Horsemen Cloud Peach Chapter, said there can be conflict between bikers — including e-bikers — and horseback riders. Huckins explained e-bikers have, in some cases, a right to use trails, but letting e-bikes in wilderness areas would be a mistake.
"The big topic of discussion is e-bikes..." Huckins said. "If we let e-bikes into the wilderness areas, it disrupts the wildlife there; it disrupts the environment. The backcountry horsemen are avidly opposed to that."
You can learn more about which activities — including hiking, biking, horseback riding, dirt biking and off-highway vehicle riding — are available at your favorite national forest or grassland at fs.fed.us/ivm.