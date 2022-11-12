Christmas tree stock.jpg
SHERIDAN — Recent snows were a harbinger of the holiday season that is just around the corner. This is the time of year to celebrate old and new traditions with family and friends, like venturing into your favorite national forest to harvest your own Christmas tree.

This year, the USDA Forest Service is again selling Christmas tree permits through Recreation.gov, which makes it more convenient for visitors to find and purchase permits to cut holiday trees. 

