SHERIDAN — Recent snows were a harbinger of the holiday season that is just around the corner. This is the time of year to celebrate old and new traditions with family and friends, like venturing into your favorite national forest to harvest your own Christmas tree.
This year, the USDA Forest Service is again selling Christmas tree permits through Recreation.gov, which makes it more convenient for visitors to find and purchase permits to cut holiday trees.
Permits are also available at some Forest Service offices and at some local vendors. As an alternative, visitors can go to Recreation.gov to purchase a permit, view maps of cutting areas, learn more about the types of trees to cut and other planning and safety tips. The permit must be printed and displayed on the vehicle dashboard on the day the tree is cut.
Fourth-graders that have an Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit. Apply for the free permit by entering the pass or voucher number with your purchase. If your fourth-grader does not have a Every Kid Outdoors pass, they can obtain one on the Every Kid Outdoors website.
The Forest Service’s Christmas tree cutting program improves forest health by thinning densely populated stands of small-diameter trees. Areas that will benefit from having trees harvested are identified by forest health experts ahead of time. Removing these trees from the designated areas helps other trees grow larger and can improve wildlife habitat by creating open areas that provide food.