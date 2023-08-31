SHERIDAN — The Bighorn National Forest updated its Occupancy and Use Prohibitions earlier this spring. Medicine Wheel District Ranger Mark Foster determined the lawful and appropriate course of action consistent with the Occupancy and Use Prohibitions is to pause the long term storage of campers on the district.
Order Number: 02-02-23-01 prohibits the following: “[c]amping in the Bighorn National Forest for more than 14 days within a 28-day period without moving all equipment and personal property a minimum of 5 road miles after the 14th day. 36 C.F.R. § 261.58(a)”.
The Medicine Wheel Ranger District has allowed for several decades limited use of long term storage for campers off Forest Service Road 648. This past year, the district closely examined its authority to provide this use and the impacts of this long term storage. The district identified issues with campers potentially being abandoned at the site for long periods of time (years).
The Bighorn National Forest is evaluating options for long term storage including operations by external concessionaires, consistent with the recommendation from the Bighorn dispersed damping citizens task force and from public comments. The public may still use the site but must comply with the 14-day stay limit requirements, similar to the rest of the forest. Property, like camp trailers, left after 14 days will be subject to a notice of violation and fines, as well as possible seizure and removal.
The U.S. Forest Service recognizes the high recreation opportunities provided on the mountain and hopes to bolster these opportunities for all public. Such efforts must simultaneously balance safeguarding the other natural resources of the Bighorn National Forest, according to a press release. U.S. Forest Service staff will continue to evaluate the appropriate path forward in the service of our publics and the resources managed.