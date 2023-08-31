08-31 PEOPLE dispersed campingweb.jpg
Campers sit parked on Bighorn National Forest property. The Bighorn National Forest updated its Occupancy and Use Prohibitions earlier this spring. Medicine Wheel District Ranger Mark Foster determined the lawful and appropriate course of action consistent with the Occupancy and Use Prohibitions is to pause the long term storage of campers on the district.

Order Number: 02-02-23-01 prohibits the following: “[c]amping in the Bighorn National Forest for more than 14 days within a 28-day period without moving all equipment and personal property a minimum of 5 road miles after the 14th day. 36 C.F.R. § 261.58(a)”.

