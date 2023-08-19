SHERIDAN — The trip will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Grouse Mountain parking area. The committee will tour locations of interest on the Powder River Ranger District.
Agenda topics for discussion include updates on invasive annual grasses, Bighorn fence initiative, hunter road improvement, dispersed camping, aspen treatment, timber management and other topics. Once finalized, the meeting agenda will be posted on the web at fs.usda.gov/bighorn/home.
The Forest Plan Steering Committee is comprised of U.S. Forest Service managers and local government representatives including county commissions, conservation districts and state of Wyoming agencies. The committee was formed during revision of the forest plan and continues to help the U.S. Forest Service monitor the forest plan and project implementation. Committee meetings are twice a year and open to the public.
For more information about the meeting or the Committee, contact Powder River District Ranger, Thad Berrett at 307-684-7806 or wayne.berrett@usda.gov.