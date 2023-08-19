usfs badge stock

SHERIDAN — The trip will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Grouse Mountain parking area. The committee will tour locations of interest on the Powder River Ranger District.

Agenda topics for discussion include updates on invasive annual grasses, Bighorn fence initiative, hunter road improvement, dispersed camping, aspen treatment, timber management and other topics. Once finalized, the meeting agenda will be posted on the web at fs.usda.gov/bighorn/home.

