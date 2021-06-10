BUFFALO — Forest System Road 18, The Old Highway, will open June 16. The road opening will provide additional access to recreation opportunities on the eastern side of Tensleep Canyon.
During recent raptor monitoring, an active raptor nest was discovered, prompting a voluntary closure of the Moby Dick climbing area off Forest System Road 18. The named routes and walls affected are Dough Boy, Queequeg’s Coffin, Cetology Wall and Edge of Starbuck. The area is closed immediately through Aug. 15. The nest site will continue to be monitored through the summer.
According to the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act of 1918, land management agencies are required to prevent a ‘take’ of specific bird species. Among other actions, law states a take includes disturbing the birds while they are nesting.
If you have questions, please contact Bonnie Allison, south zone wildlife biologist, at 307-684-7806 or bonnie.allison@usda.gov.