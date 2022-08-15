Sheridan County Courthouse stock (8.15.2022)
Former city of Sheridan Utility Maintenance Division Superintendent Kenneth Hirschman faces one charge of felony theft.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office officials took former city of Sheridan Utility Maintenance Division Superintendent Kenneth Hirschman, 53, into custody Aug. 11 for felony theft of city property. 

Court documents allege Hirschman took 949 pounds of brass scrap metal belonging to the city without authorization; transported it to Billings in his personal vehicle on three separate occasions from July 2020 to March 2022; and sold it for $1,543, a sum he did not repay to the city. Hirschman allegedly used the proceeds to purchase steaks and brats for team-building lunches for his staff and refuel his truck for a fishing trip. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

