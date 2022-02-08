SHERIDAN — Former 4th Judicial District Judge John Fenn was officially sworn in as a Wyoming Supreme Court justice Friday, surrounded by friends, family and members of Wyoming state government.
“Thank you for joining us on this day of celebration for the Wyoming Judiciary and Justice John G. Fenn and his family,” Chief Justice Kate Fox said.
Fox welcomed Gov. Mark Gordon, Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, chair of the Wyoming Senate Judiciary Committee, and Sheridan County Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff, among many other members of the judiciary, to the ceremony.
Appointed to the court in December 2021, Fenn left his position as 4th Judicial District Court Judge in Sheridan County to start his new role at the Wyoming Supreme Court Jan. 17.
The ceremony’s speakers lauded the process by which Wyoming selects its new judges and Fenn’s strong credentials.
Dan Kirkbride, a civilian member of the Judicial Nominating Commission — which interviews and selects judge candidates for approval by the governor — outlined the meticulous process by which potential judges are evaluated. Gordon agreed, applauding the nonpartisan nature of judicial nominations.
Throughout the nomination process, speakers said Fenn’s knowledge of the law and emotional intelligence would serve him well as a justice. President of the Wyoming State Bar Association Ken Barbe called Fenn a “silent professor,” leading attorneys in his courtroom by example. As the Judicial Nominating Commission interviewed and selected candidates last week, being a “worthy successor to Justice Fenn” was the highest compliment paid to those nominated to replace Fenn as Sheridan’s 4th Judicial District Court judge in Sheridan, Kirkbride said.
“I can tell you with the utmost confidence and certainty that Judge — now Justice — Fenn is the whole package. We are indeed getting a good one, and our team remains strong,” said Justice Lynne Boomgaarden.
Fenn recited his new oath of office — promising to obey and defend the U.S. and Wyoming constitutions — and his wife, Armella Fenn, bestowed the justice’s new black robe.
“It’s with great honor and humility that I am here today and to serve on the Wyoming Supreme Court,” Fenn said before the crowd. “It’s also been a great honor to serve Sheridan and Johnson counties as their judge.”
Fenn promised to continue his strict adherence to the rule of law and to retain his impartiality as a new justice.
Fenn attributed his seat on the state’s highest bench to two important mentors in his life: Larry Yonkee, a senior partner at Fenn’s former firm, Yonkee and Toner, in Sheridan; and his grandmother, Julia Fenn, who, as a child of a Wyoming coal mining family during the Great Depression, made many sacrifices to allow her grandson to succeed. Sometimes through tears, he honored both mentors and all that he’d learned from them.
As Fenn took his seat with the other four justices of the Wyoming Supreme Court, Fox offered him a warm reception.
“Welcome to the bench, Justice Fenn,” Fox said.