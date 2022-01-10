SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Association of Broadcasters has announced the Hall of Fame Inductees for 2022. Gene “Gabby” Barrus of Cody and Tim Ray of Grand Junction, Colorado, will be inducted into the WAB Hall of Fame June 11, 2022, in Cody.
Ray started his play-by-play career in 1980 at KWYO AM in Sheridan. In 1984, he started the first sports program for sister station KROE AM, which also included play-by-play and “live” weekly community sports talk shows from a variety of businesses in Sheridan.
In 1987, Ray began his broadcasting responsibilities with KTWO Radio/Wyoming Radio Network where he did various radio and television assignments for the station and the University of Wyoming.
His network responsibilities included sideline reporting, some play-by-play and studio broadcasting. He hosted a statewide radio talk show with WAB Hall of Famer George Kay on KTWO radio for nine seasons, broadcasting from all over the country as they followed UW teams.
Instituting several sports promotional campaigns during his broadcasting days in Wyoming, Ray played an integral part in the creation and development of the statewide Super-25 High School All-Star Football Team and the Peach Basket Classic in Casper. Both annual events have grown in popularity over the years and are still running strong.
Ray was chosen by his contemporaries as the Wyoming Sportscaster of the Year in 1986, 1988 and 2003, an award presented by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association in Salisbury, North Carolina.
Other highlights of his broadcast career include broadcasting for the Casper Minor League Baseball team, the Casper Rockies, weekday and weekend sports anchor at KCWY TV.
After his Wyoming broadcasting career, Ray worked in athletic administration as Natrona County School District athletics director and general manager of the Casper Ghosts and Grand Junction Rockies of MiLB.
The Wyoming Association of Broadcasters have inducted 41 Wyoming broadcasters since its inception in 2003.