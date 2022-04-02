SHERIDAN — In the U.S., roughly 659,000 people die from heart disease every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That equates to one in every four deaths.
Worldwide, cardiovascular disease accounts for 32% of all deaths, according to the World Health Organization.
And yet, training in the field of cardiac function and interventional technology is relatively rare, said Ken Turley, a 1982 Sheridan High School graduate and CFIT program director at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.
The two largest companies selling cardiac devices — Biosense Webster, Inc. and Medtronic — need to hire roughly 400 people a year, Turley said. But the current certificate-based CFIT programs graduate around 150 in an average year, Turley said. That means students who graduate with CFIT knowledge are basically guaranteed a job.
“I knew somebody who graduated from one of the certificate programs and received six job offers on his first day of interviews,” Turley said. “They can earn $65,000 to $95,000 a year, sometimes with bonuses or a car. But there just aren’t enough people being trained to fill that need.”
Into that void comes Turley and Harding University, which will offer the first CFIT master’s degree program in the nation starting this fall, Turley said.
“This is a massive market and we need to get people trained to do this,” Turley said. “And yet, we’re not aware of any CFIT master’s programs anywhere else in the world, and we know there aren’t any in the United States. This is a great opportunity for us to meet this need.”
David Burks, president of Harding University, agreed.
“We are leading the charge in the cardiac rhythm management and electrophysiology fields with the launch of our new CFIT program, designed to meet the need for highly-qualified and highly-skilled professionals in such a vital industry,” Burks said in a Feb. 28 press release. “This is yet another exceptional learning opportunity… to fuel the workforce with professionals who are prepared and ready to serve.”
The 10-month training program will encompass two semesters and 36 training hours, Turley said. Students will learn two basic skills: cardiac rhythm management and cardiac electrophysiology.
Cardiac rhythm management is the study of abnormal heart rhythms and conditions that are treatable with implantable devices, such as pacemakers. These devices can perform a variety of diagnostic, pacing and defibrillation functions to save and improve patient lives, Turley said.
Cardiac electrophysiology involves performing tests to understand how the heart’s electrical system works. Using specialized catheter tubes that can transmit electrical impulses, electrophysiologists can see where the electrical signals in the heart start and travel to. This can help them locate the exact area of the heart that isn’t functioning properly.
Cardiac device companies will be on campus to help train students on the latest equipment and procedures, Turley said.
“Industry wants to be involved because they want to hire the students when they’re done,” Turley said. “They’re very excited to be a part of this.”
Starting the CFIT program was a change of pace for Turley, who has worked at Harding since 1997. He was previously department chair of exercise and sport sciences at the university, and he said he was excited about the change.
“A year ago at this time, we had two Harding alumni who had graduated from the certificate-based programs speak to our exercise science club,” Turley said. “I listened in and realized we were sending these great kids off to learn about this field, when we could offer something that was similar or even better. So, for the first time in my career, I asked for a sabbatical so I could try to figure out what that would look like…I guess it’s been something of a midlife crisis, since I’ve given up everything I’ve worked on for the last 30 years or so. But I think this will do a lot of good for a lot of people, and I’m excited to see how it turns out.”
The CFIT program will launch at Harding University this fall, Turley said. Turley hopes to have 15 students in the program’s first class. Currently, six have been accepted and there are 24 in the applicant pool, he said.