SHERIDAN — Former Sheridan resident and Sheridan High School alumna Rozmaring Czaban will have her art featured in a senior care facility in Jackson. St. Johns Health Foundation, with support from Jackson Hole Public Art, has completed their final art selections for Sage Living, the nearly-completed residential senior care facility in Jackson.
More than 200 local and regional artists applied to the call to artists, with 24 artists finally selected to contribute artwork for the permanent collection at Sage Living.
Artists were asked to submit original paintings, limited edition photographs or prints, to contribute to the living atmosphere.
The volunteer art committee, assembled by St. Johns Health Foundation and managed by JH Public Art, followed nationally established criteria for health care facilities and met virtually in the fall to determine which works would be purchased and held in the collection in perpetuity.
Among those chosen was Czaban, who now lives in Casper and whose intimate pencil drawings were chosen.
Other artists whose work will be featured include Pam Baker, Emily Boespflug, Borbay, Tuck Fauntleroy, Wendell Field, E. Lynette Fransen, Lanny Grant, Jennifer L. Hoffman, Todd Kosharek, Rachel Kunkle Hartz, Kate McCabe, Brian McGeogh, Bronwyn Minton, Will Munford, Mike Piggott, LeeAnn Ramey, Miga Rossetti, Tobias E. Sauer, Jonathan Selkowitz, Jocelyn Slack, Kay Stratman, September Vhay and artist Kathy Wipfler.
While many of these artists will be recognizable to the Jackson Hole community, a number also come from the region at large, perhaps introducing their work to Jackson Hole for the first time.
Sage Living expects to welcome residents in the summer of 2021.