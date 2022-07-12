DAYTON — Folk musician and two-time Tongue River Artist Residency resident Jenner Fox will return to Sheridan County this month to perform songs from his latest album, “Good Luck Road,” which was heavily inspired by the singer-songwriter’s residency in Dayton.
For anyone familiar with Sheridan County, the lyrics of Fox’s “Good Luck Road” sound extremely — even unsettlingly — familiar. The album, released July 1, tells stories of the Tongue River, of American-made trucks at local gas stations, of the freedom of riding a bicycle on Sheridan County roads.
“I made my way to a little town / to stay two weeks in a little house / down at the mouth of the river called Tongue / where it empties out from the mountain,” Fox wrote for the album’s first track, “Jack Russell.”
How did Fox manage to capture essences of Sheridan County in “Good Luck Road”? He explored the place and its people.
Fox is not originally from Sheridan County. He grew up in Northern California, the son of river guides, and took up guitar after jamming with his parents’ rafting buddies. After becoming a rafting guide himself, Fox recorded his first album to sell to rafting clients at the end of trips. Fox said he hasn’t looked back, working to build a career as a folk singer-songwriter ever since.
Fox applied for a 2019 residency in the Tongue River Valley during an itinerant period in his life, while searching for a stable place to write. When he initially applied for the Tongue River Artist Residency, he pitched the residency’s founders, Doug Gouge and Jeanette Schubert, the idea of a Dayton-inspired album, incorporating stories and landscapes from Sheridan County into his music. In folk music, Fox said, there’s a long history of incorporating others’ stories into song, and Dayton’s collection of characters provided Fox with songwriting fodder.
“It’s freeing when you realize that you don’t have to be interesting. You can just be interested,” Fox said.
As a result, Fox dove into Sheridan County communities from the first day of his residency, Gouge and Schubert said. Although most artists-in-residence in the Tongue River Valley are inspired by their experience in some way — whether through the people they meet, animals they encounter or landscapes they see — not all artists in residence they encounter jump into the Dayton community, Schubert explained. Some would rather keep their full focus on their artistic works.
“The first time he was here [in 2019] he kind of had a creative burst…” Gouge said. “Everybody’s different with how they use the space and the time.”
By splitting his time between exploring Sheridan County and writing songs, Fox was able to gather sufficient content, themes and ideas to create many of the songs on his new album. In fact, a fishing trip with Gouge took the two past Good Luck Road, the Sheridan County street that eventually inspired the album’s title track.
“That was kind of the method: wake up and write, and when I couldn’t do that anymore, walk around and meet some people,” Fox said of his time at the Tongue River Artist Residency.
Now, with his album complete and steeped in Sheridan County stories, Fox is planning his return to Sheridan, for a homecoming concert at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center later this month. Fox said he’s excited to return to Sheridan County and perform an album release concert for the people and places that inspired “Good Luck Road,” particularly after hearing about the WYO’s prominence in the community throughout his residency.
“To be able to do it in this incredible theater is a dream-come-true scenario,” Fox said.
Fox’s album release concert will take place at the WYO’s Mars Theater July 20 at 7:30 p.m.