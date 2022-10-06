SHERIDAN — The full moon illuminates a row of rustic fence posts, casting tall shadows across the grass. A lantern leads the way through the darkness, past weary soldiers and through wooden gates. This is Full Moon Fort, Fort Phil Kearny’s annual haunting and educational living history event.
Fort Phil Kearny, located off Exit 44 between Buffalo and Sheridan, was burned to the ground in 1868 after being abandoned by the U.S. Army, leaving nothing behind. Today, the fort’s interpretive center provides videos and dioramas about its history, and one stockade wall has been recreated to give visitors an idea of what the fort used to look like. On the weekend of the October full moon, however, an entirely different perspective is available to guests of the fort: an opportunity to go back in time under the moonlight and experience history in a whole new way.
“It’s a different type of tour,” said Fort Phil Kearny Superintendent Sharie Shada. “It’s not, ‘the flagpole was 124 feet tall, here were the officers’ quarters;’ it’s the stuff people really want to know about.”
Visitors at Full Moon Fort are led through the area by a storyteller as actors play out events, creating a living history experience, one that feels like going back in time.
“Rather than watching events unfold onstage, an audience member is walking the grounds of the fort where some pretty significant history occurred,” said Aaron Odom, director of Trident Theatre Company.
The stories will focus on the most pivotal time of the fort, when the government’s treaty with Chief Red Cloud’s people went unacknowledged by the tribe, and soldiers spent two years in the fort combatting attacks, finally culminating in what is known as The Fetterman Fight, named by the Native American confederation as The Battle of the Hundred-in-the-Hands.
Trident Theatre Company, under direction of Odom and his theatrical partner Jenni Reed, will be putting on the performance for the third time, working to bring the story alive through real-world context and with the usage of imagination. An element of focus for the group this year is the terror of isolation experienced by the soldiers in the fort, weaving in elements of reality that are “quite stunning,” Odom said. The production would be impossible without many loyal volunteers recreating scenes representative of life on the frontier.
At the fort, Shada said supplies are gathered in the weeks leading up to the event, and everything is set up the day of the first tour. After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and unfortunate weather circumstances, both groups are excited to get back to producing exceptional living history for the Johnson County and Sheridan County communities.
“It’s combining the best elements of epic storytelling and living history,” Odom said.
The stories aren’t made up — they’re eerie enough on their own.
Full Moon Fort tours will be held on the evenings of Oct. 7-8 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tour groups will be capped at 20 people, and reservations are strongly suggested to guarantee a tour. Reservations can be made online at fortphilkearny.com, or by phone at 307-684-7629. The cost is $10 per person, while children 11 and younger are free, but are still required to have a ticket.
Attendees are advised to bring warm clothing, and their imaginations, as they experience life at 19th century Fort Phil Kearny, learning impactful history about Wyoming along the way.
“I do hope they have fun,” Shada said. “I hope they get a little spooked, and I hope they take away a different understanding of fort life at this time.”
Annelise Hoffmann is an intern at The Sheridan Press through Sheridan High School's internship program.