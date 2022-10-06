How to Enjoy Tourist Traps_DESTINATION 005 FIXED.jpg
Minnie the laundress, played by Misty Moore, describes the horrors of life at Fort Phil Kearny while in the distance a doctor dismembers multiple bodies for burial in the same casket Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The full moon illuminates a row of rustic fence posts, casting tall shadows across the grass. A lantern leads the way through the darkness, past weary soldiers and through wooden gates. This is Full Moon Fort, Fort Phil Kearny’s annual haunting and educational living history event. 

Fort Phil Kearny, located off Exit 44 between Buffalo and Sheridan, was burned to the ground in 1868 after being abandoned by the U.S. Army, leaving nothing behind. Today, the fort’s interpretive center provides videos and dioramas about its history, and one stockade wall has been recreated to give visitors an idea of what the fort used to look like. On the weekend of the October full moon, however, an entirely different perspective is available to guests of the fort: an opportunity to go back in time under the moonlight and experience history in a whole new way.

Annelise Hoffmann is an intern at The Sheridan Press through Sheridan High School's internship program. 

