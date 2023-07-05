SHERIDAN — Every night, after the sun sets, stars glisten in the night sky, each holding unique stories, and Fort Phil Kearny Interpretive Center Interpretive Ranger Linley Mayer aims to share those stories with the public. On June 29, Mayer hosted the first Night Sky Stories event, sharing tales from a variety of cultures.
When Mayer joined the Fort Phil Kearny family two years ago, she inherited the observatory; however, due to COVID-19, the facility had not been used for several years. To get it up and running, Mayer and her team put in hours of work to get the roof circling again and to get the shutter pulling back to reveal the night sky.
“That has been a work in progress,” Mayer said. “We worked hard this winter getting that working and getting the word out and getting volunteers. We got delayed a few times but we think we are back on track again.”
In the meantime, Mayer wanted to hold programs about the night sky, leading to the start of Night Sky Stories.
“Night sky stories are significant for all cultures in the past and they are still significant today,” Mayer said. “We have a Cheyenne story so we are trying to show that there are more than just the Greek and Roman myths we hear about but we are starting with those to have a basis of familiarity.”
Through the American Indian Interpretive Intern Program, co-presenter Trey Wolf Black shared stories of how the Northern Cheyenne people connected to the constellations.
“Trey is here with us for four weeks and Jacob, from the Crow nation, is with the Medicine Wheel for four weeks,” Mayer said. “They are going to switch after the four weeks.”
Mayer hopes the program will bring in more suggestions on how to incorporate more native stories into all programs at the Fort Phil Kearny Interpretive Center.
“We will get the benefit of their history within the tribal nations,” Mayer said. “They will help with the telling of stories and what is appropriate and not appropriate. This was a very significant sight for the Lakota, Cheyenne and Arapaho so getting to have them here telling the story of all the success their ancestors had is, to me, very significant.”
To detail the constellations, Mayer used the Stellarium app projected on the TV from her laptop. After telling a variety of stories, Mayer encouraged visitors to create their own constellations for friends and family. While the space could only hold around 15 visitors, the center received a grant to extend the building.
“Part of that plan is to widen the video room so we can have more programs like this,” Mayer said.
This year, Mayer planned two events, with the Night Sky Stories being one. On July 15, a second event will take place.
“At the moment, we are still on for our Star Party,” Mayer said. “I just confirmed with a gentleman that is going to be bringing three or four telescopes so even if the observatory is not open yet, we will still be looking through telescopes and have some activities going on.”
While Mayer’s last day working at the Fort Phil Kearny Interpretive Center was June 29, Mayer hopes her successor continues the two programs and further expands the programs outreach.
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.