SHERIDAN — Every night, after the sun sets, stars glisten in the night sky, each holding unique stories, and Fort Phil Kearny Interpretive Center Interpretive Ranger Linley Mayer aims to share those stories with the public. On June 29, Mayer hosted the first Night Sky Stories event, sharing tales from a variety of cultures. 

When Mayer joined the Fort Phil Kearny family two years ago, she inherited the observatory; however, due to COVID-19, the facility had not been used for several years. To get it up and running, Mayer and her team put in hours of work to get the roof circling again and to get the shutter pulling back to reveal the night sky.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

