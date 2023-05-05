BANNER — Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site is open for the 2023 season.
This year, the Fort Phil Kearny State Park Interpretive Center announces new temporary exhibits. Learn about the site’s dramatic history through hands-on activities, a video overview and staff interpretation. There will also be more events planned at the site this summer. See the site’s Facebook page and fortphilkearny.com for the most current schedule.
Fort Phil Kearny’s Interpretive Center is open seven days a week, May through October. In May and October, the center is open from noon to 4 p.m. From June through September, it’s open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Admission is $8 per adult, $4 for Wyoming residents and children 17 and younger are always free but must be accompanied by an adult.
Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site is located at 528 Wagon Box Road in Banner and is a division of Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources.