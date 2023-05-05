9-2-2021 FortPK2.jpg
Bob Wilson, with Fort Phil Kearny, speaks about the history of the fort to the Stephen Ambrose Historical Tours Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. The Fort was one key area of conflict along the Bozeman Trail — a route that locals are hoping to designate as a National Historic Trail.

 Stephen Dow | The Sheridan Press

BANNER — Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site is open for the 2023 season.

This year, the Fort Phil Kearny State Park Interpretive Center announces new temporary exhibits. Learn about the site’s dramatic history through hands-on activities, a video overview and staff interpretation. There will also be more events planned at the site this summer. See the site’s Facebook page and fortphilkearny.com for the most current schedule.

