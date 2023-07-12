07.05 Night Sky Stories_MARLY_001.jpg
Fort Phil Kearny Interpretive Center Interpretive Ranger Linley Mayer details a variety of stories from differing cultures using the Stellarium app Thursday, June 29, 2023.

 Marly Graham | The Sheridan Pres

STORY — The Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site will host a Star Party from 9-11 p.m. July 15.

Attendees will have a chance to experience the night sky by discovering what is inside the skylab and observe planets and stars through portable telescopes.

