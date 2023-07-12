STORY — The Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site will host a Star Party from 9-11 p.m. July 15.
Attendees will have a chance to experience the night sky by discovering what is inside the skylab and observe planets and stars through portable telescopes.
The group will begin as it gets dark by discussing the night sky and scientific opportunities the skylab provides then look at the night sky once it is fully dark.
There will be children activities and refreshments throughout. State fees apply, and are $4 for Wyoming residents and $8 for nonresidents. Children age 18 and younger get in free of charge.
The Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site is located at 528 Wagon Box Road in near Banner.