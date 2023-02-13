SHERIDAN — For those older than 55 who enjoy spending time with children, the Foster Grandparents program may be a great opportunity to get out of the house and make an impact on young generations, Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies Sheridan Project Coordinator Shauna Moody said. 

“I love dealing with kids,” Foster Grandparent Stephen Peters said. “Kids and cats are my major passions.”

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

