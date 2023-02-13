SHERIDAN — For those older than 55 who enjoy spending time with children, the Foster Grandparents program may be a great opportunity to get out of the house and make an impact on young generations, Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies Sheridan Project Coordinator Shauna Moody said.
“I love dealing with kids,” Foster Grandparent Stephen Peters said. “Kids and cats are my major passions.”
Peters said he uses the opportunity to fill a void in his life. He does not have children of his own, and he ended up moving to Sheridan due to unfortunate situations, causing him to live alone in an apartment.
“I saw an ad for the program, so I went down to find out how to be a part of it,” Peters said. “It is a perfect fit for me now.”
Peters has been at Highland Park Elementary School for two years, working with Jessica Morgan’s fourth grade class. Ever since his arrival, Morgan said she enjoys having Peters around to help tutor the students and be a positive role model in their lives.
“I tend to be a mentor and tutor when I come,” Peters said. “I can also be a positive role model for the students. Unfortunately, there is not a lot of that here, so I just want to be somebody that they can come to and just talk to.”
The program requires the foster grandparents to work 15-20 hours a week in a classroom. These classrooms can be in a daycare, preschool or elementary school. However, grandparents can also spend their entire day with the class, like Peters. Moody said she does her best to match volunteers with their preferred age group.
Moody said she assigns the foster grandparents to certain students in the classroom if they are struggling with their studies. The goal is to get the student up to par with the rest of the class before they go on to the next grade.
“It is so sweet,” Moody said. “The grandparents love their jobs. I visit the classrooms a couple of times a year and I love to see how much the kids love the grandparents.”
To apply, Moody recommends contacting the Laramie office, accessible on their Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies website, to start the process. The process includes a brief assessment, background check and formal interview. Moody said she is hoping to fill 40 positions this year. Currently, only 15 of those positions are filled.
“I am here to help the kids, but I found that it helps me just as much,” Peters said. “I get as much out of this as they do. It is a really great thing for me.”
Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.