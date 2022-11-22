SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s Foster Parent Exchange works to support local children and families within the foster care system, providing needed supplies and guidance to foster kids and foster parents alike. With the 10 year anniversary of the organization’s founding coming up in March, Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange has big plans for the holidays and the coming year. According to Carla Crayton, founder and executive director of Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange, “The amount of kids we have right now is more than we’ve ever had.”

“For Thanksgiving we provided 15 food baskets for grandparents that are raising grandkids,” said Crayton. “We'll be having a Christmas party for them as well. We provide the games, we provide the food, Santa will be there… it’s just for the grandparents that are raising grandkids, but it’s an awesome time.”

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

