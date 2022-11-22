SHERIDAN — Sheridan’s Foster Parent Exchange works to support local children and families within the foster care system, providing needed supplies and guidance to foster kids and foster parents alike. With the 10 year anniversary of the organization’s founding coming up in March, Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange has big plans for the holidays and the coming year. According to Carla Crayton, founder and executive director of Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange, “The amount of kids we have right now is more than we’ve ever had.”
“For Thanksgiving we provided 15 food baskets for grandparents that are raising grandkids,” said Crayton. “We'll be having a Christmas party for them as well. We provide the games, we provide the food, Santa will be there… it’s just for the grandparents that are raising grandkids, but it’s an awesome time.”
For Christmas this year, Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange will continue its annual Stockings of Love program, which provides stockings full of goods for foster kids to enjoy during the holiday season.
“We [fill stockings with] pajamas, movies, cocoa, popcorn and chapstick. We do about 135 stockings. It varies every year, but we’ve had more and more grandparents raising grandkids,” Crayton said.
Alongside the Stockings of Love program, Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange will host a Christmas store to provide both gifts and essentials to foster families in need.
“It’s just nice for some of these families to not have to run into the biological family when they’re shopping and things like that… it’s just a good, safe landing space for them,” Crayton said of the Christmas store. “We served 65 kids last year, and I reckon it’ll probably be 115 this year just because of the numbers that I’m already seeing.”
The Christmas store is set to be well stocked this year due to support from local businesses and organizations, as well as a recent influx of donations.
“This year, with donations of [items], we’ve doubled. More than doubled, actually, which is good. It’s a good problem to have,” Crayton said, adding many of the items donated were provided through Ticket to Dream, a California-based foundation that has partnered with Famous Footwear to round up purchases in support of local foster children and families.
According to Crayton, Ticket to Dream has donated four cases of Birkenstock sandals as well as $5,000 to help enroll foster children in extracurriculars. Other great local supporters of Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange include Wyoming Corporate Office, Walmart and Century 21 BHJ Realty, all of which have donated items such as art supplies, books, toys and roller skates for the Christmas store.
“It’s going to be quite the Christmas this year,” Crayton said.
Holiday preparations are scarcely the only things keeping Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange busy — this year, the local nonprofit has helped support the opening of two new locations, one in Powell and one in Torrington. Crayton noted the new location in Powell was started by a family previously served by Foster Parent Exchange in Sheridan.
“We had a grant from the Hughes foundation, so that allowed us to expand to some other communities,” Crayton said. “They’ll be running under their own umbrella, but we’re going to be mentoring them… There wasn’t a Foster Parent Exchange in Wyoming when we started. There was no such thing. Now there’s one in Cheyenne, one in Laramie, one in Torrington, one in Powell, and there’s a program that serves foster families in Gillette as well, so it’s getting out.”
Next year holds no plans for slowing down, according to Crayton. Foster Parent Exchange aims to provide a host of new services and programs in 2023.
“We’re hoping to add a program that will help instruct people like biological parents on how to keep their homes clean so they can actually keep their kiddos, which is exciting,” Crayton said.
Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange also has hopes to integrate with Isaiah 117 House, a program providing comfortable and safe temporary housing for foster children who have just been removed from their homes and are awaiting placement with a foster family.
“A lot of times if they’ve come out of a house where there’s drugs, they’ve seen their parent get arrested, they’ve had to have hair follicle testing, and sometimes they wind up sitting at [the Department of Family Services] all day because no one can come get them,” Crayton said. “The goal would be to have our program integrate with that one… I really would love for that to happen because I don’t like that [foster children] have to be babysat at DFS all day after they’ve had that trauma.”
With big plans to progress and the help of plenty of donations, Foster Parent Exchange staff and volunteers look forward to a successful 10th year.
