SHERIDAN — With an increase in its annual holiday giving program, the Powder River Energy Foundation recently donated a total of $15,000 to charitable organizations in the five-county area of northeast Wyoming, including Sheridan County.
The 2019 grants totaled $10,000. The 2020 grants included organizations in Campbell, Crook, Johnson, Weston and Sheridan counties.
“The foundation’s mission is to demonstrate our commitment to individuals and nonprofit or charitable organizations in northeast Wyoming by lending a helping hand that will improve their quality of life or service to their community,” said Foundation Board President John Flocchini. “Because 2020 has been such a challenging year for many families, and the charities that bring relief, our Foundation Board approved a $5,000 increase in its support this holiday season.”
The grants will go directly toward the holiday season work of local charities in helping families in need at this time of year.
Sheridan County's Salvation Army, The Hub on Smith and Sheridan Police Department Cops for Kids received funds.
In part, this donation is made possible by PRECorp’s Operation RoundUp® program. Operation RoundUp® gathers voluntary contributions from participating co-op members by “rounding up” their monthly bill to the next dollar, resulting in an average donation of 50 cents per month.
These donations are then transferred to the Powder River Energy Foundation, which is governed by the independent, voluntary board of directors who represent each county in the PRECorp service area.