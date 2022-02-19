SHERIDAN — Each year during National FFA Week, the National FFA Foundation hosts a 24-hour giving event called Give FFA Day. This year, the annual day of giving will be held Feb. 26 — its seventh year in a row.
Leading up to and during the event, FFA supporters are encouraged to become involved by sharing the event with their social and professional networks, giving of their time and/or funds and telling others why they support FFA. Each year, those who support FFA unite to donate and raise funds while also increasing awareness for the organization.
Give FFA Day celebrates the spirit of giving in the FFA family. Alumni chapters and former members, businesses and organizations, parents and friends – those are just some of the people who individually and collectively make #GiveFFADay a success.
The funds raised from Give FFA Day deliver myriad beneficial services and programs from the national to the state and local levels. Among them are carrying out the FFA mission and providing for the organization’s greatest needs, gifting official blue jackets to members who may not otherwise be able to buy them and grants and scholarships.
You can support Wyoming FFA through the nationwide event,” said Wyoming FFA Foundation Director Oaklee Anderson. “It’s awesome to be a part of an event with donors from every state in the nation while still supporting at a local level.”
For Give FFA Day, the National FFA Foundation partners with state FFA associations and foundations to leverage participation and increase giving at the local level. During the 24 hours of giving, donors have the option to donate directly to the state of their choice, among other options. Many state FFA foundations join the national foundation in their efforts and initiate their own promotions to encourage philanthropic giving.
To learn more about 2022 Give FFA Day, see FFA.org/GiveFFADay, where you will find social media images to download and share and an invitation that will save the date to your calendar in one click.