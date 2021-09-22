SHERIDAN — Sheridan County School District 2 continues to benefit from the generosity of various community members through the Sheridan Community Education Foundation.
Mitch Craft, SCSD2 assistant superintendent for instruction and assessment, gave a glimpse into how much the school district benefited during the last school year in a report to the district board of trustees at its regular meeting Sept. 13.
According to Craft, the Sheridan Community Education Foundation was set up as a nonprofit, tax-exempt corporation to receive grants and donations in support of SCSD2.
SCEF’s primary function is to receive grants and donations from the Sheridan community that are targeted to support specific programs within the school district. SCEF then distributes funds directly to the school district to support these programs.
“SCEF had a banner year,” Craft said of the 2020-2021 school year. “The donations were very generous. We’re deeply grateful for these people, foundations and businesses that contributed.”
In his report to the board, Craft highlighted donations accounting for nearly $1.83 million that went to supporting a variety of SCSD2 programs, including the district’s parent liaison program, renovations and upgrades to the Sheridan High School gymnasium, student clubs and after-school programs, assistance for needy youth and a Nordic Ski Program.
The biggest donation included in the report was a $1.4 million gift by Scotty and Janet Scott that funded the purchase of the former Holly Seed facility on Fifth Street, adjacent to the SHS campus, in February.
“Mainly, this (report) is a celebration of all the generosity in our community,” Craft said. “We’d just like to take a moment to say thank you.”
Without such donations and gifts, SCSD2 Board Chair Susan Wilson said the district simply wouldn’t be able to maintain some of its existing programs.
“Good learning doesn’t happen without everyone leaning into that wheel,” added Trustee Ann Perkins. “This is something really outstanding. It’s really something to note.”
Craft said the foundation’s board consists of volunteer members, allowing it to have a “very low overhead.”
“There are some operational costs,” he added. “We haven’t had to do any fundraising for that yet.”
According to the report, SCEF paid $880 for tax services and another $300 in finance charges. Other minor expenses included $92 for rental of a post office box and $27 for renewal of its business license.
While SCEF still has funds available to cover those costs, Craft said foundation board members might soon have to seek donations to pay for those operational expenses. The SCEF board is also discussing how it could have a greater presence within the community.
“There’s no web presence or anything like that at this point,” he said. “It’s pretty much word of mouth.”
Currently, for persons wishing to make a donation through SCEF, they should contact the SCSD2 central office by calling 307-674-7405.