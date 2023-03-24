SHERIDAN — What is known today as Sheridan Area Search and Rescue began in 1983 with a group of men who loved the outdoors and saw a need for a dedicated, knowledgeable search and rescue group in the county. Among this group of volunteers was Ron Condos, now retiring after 40 years of integral work with SASR.
Jerry Reed, a fellow founding member of what was then called Cloud Peak Wilderness Rescue, said the group formed with the goal of making local search and rescue efforts more efficient and professional than what was being done by an existing group — now defunct — called Sheridan County Search and Rescue.
“[Sheridan County Search and Rescue] was a group of gentlemen whose idea of searching was to drive around the mountain and look for people. Some of the younger people felt like it needed to be a little more professional and were interested in getting some training in ropes and knots and various types of search procedures and tracking,” Reed said. “This other group… said, ‘Oh, that’s a young man’s game,’ so we started up a second unit called Cloud Peak Wilderness Rescue.”
At the time of CPWR’s founding, Condos was working in the Decker Coal Mine where he had participated in a high-angle rescue class. Condos asked the instructors of the class to come teach the volunteers of CPWR, one of countless classes and improvements Condos managed to procure for the group.
“At the time, we were working with CB radios and that really didn’t work well with the citizens’ band. There was so much traffic on it, you couldn’t get anything done, so Ron was instrumental in getting us licensed to go commercial like the Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Department,” Reed said. “We got radios and started buying equipment that was more user friendly when on a search. Ron did a lot of training so he could work with the radios and set the frequencies… He was pretty instrumental in getting classes set up and taking the classes so he could help teach them.”
Fellow SASR volunteer Rene DeLuna joined in the mid-1990s on Condos’ suggestion. DeLuna said Condos also brought his experience working with emergency medical services to SASR, setting up first aid training sessions and expanding his expertise to better suit the needs of SASR through seeking out wilderness-specific first aid training.
“My wife and his wife were close friends and we used to go do some things together like camping and stuff. He asked me one time if I was interested in Search and Rescue and I thought about it and I said, ‘I don’t know if I can or not.’ He said, ‘Come to a meeting,’ so I did,” DeLuna said. “I went to a couple of trainings and liked it, so I stuck with it over the course of the years, kept getting more classes and qualifying for more stuff… We used to go to Jackson to go white water rafting, so I got interested in doing white water rescue along with him and his son and then we brought it to the crew and took it on.”
In 1991, Wyoming mandated that Search and Rescue groups would be managed by county sheriffs. Bob Shelley, the Sheridan County sheriff at the time, disbanded Sheridan County Search and Rescue and Cloud Peak Wilderness Rescue to form one group, SASR.
Bob Aksamit, a current volunteer of SASR, said working with and learning from Condos since 2016 has been an invaluable experience.
“[Condos has] a lot of knowledge in several areas from medical to search techniques, you name it,” Aksamit said. “He always shares his knowledge with everybody and is always there to guide people in the right direction… I hate to see him go. Like I said, he knows a lot, but 40 years is a long time to be involved with something.”
As for the future of his retirement, Condos said he maintains his desire to be active and connected with the outdoors.
“I hope to spend a lot of time up on the mountain. I also retired from work and Search and Rescue and a lot of other things. I just kind of slowed down,” Condos said. “I’ve still got some bicycling across the country to do and stuff like that, just some minor things.”
Condos said the biggest highlight of his career was being able to witness the growth of SASR and the great effort and care put forth by its volunteers.
“Sheridan Area Search and Rescue, with the continued training and dedication of all of its members, became one of the most efficient Search and Rescue groups in the state of Wyoming,” Condos said. “Sheridan County is really lucky to have the quality of Search and Rescue that they do have and it’s through years of dedication and training that we’ve gotten to this point.”
Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a celebration to honor Condos as he retires from SASR. From 6-9 p.m. at Century 21 BHJ Realty Saturday, folks can stop in and thank Condos for his service to Sheridan County.
The event is free and open to the public. Century 21 is located at 101 S. Main St.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.