Ron Condos kneels before a group of Sheridan Area Search and Rescue Volunteers April 13, 1997. Condos is retiring this year after 40 years of service with SASR.

 Courtesy photo | Bob Aksamit

SHERIDAN — What is known today as Sheridan Area Search and Rescue began in 1983 with a group of men who loved the outdoors and saw a need for a dedicated, knowledgeable search and rescue group in the county. Among this group of volunteers was Ron Condos, now retiring after 40 years of integral work with SASR.

Jerry Reed, a fellow founding member of what was then called Cloud Peak Wilderness Rescue, said the group formed with the goal of making local search and rescue efforts more efficient and professional than what was being done by an existing group — now defunct — called Sheridan County Search and Rescue.

