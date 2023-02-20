SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 5900th block of Coffeen Avenue Sunday, according to a media release. 

SFR arrived on scene at 10:59 a.m. to find a single story mobile home with a moderate amount of fire and smoke showing from the rear half of the home. A preconnected handline was deployed to initiate fire attack on the exterior and then transition inside to control the main body of the fire.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

