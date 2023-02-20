Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Overcast. Low around 25F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Rain and freezing rain early will changeover to snow in the afternoon. High 38F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.