SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 5900th block of Coffeen Avenue Sunday, according to a media release.
SFR arrived on scene at 10:59 a.m. to find a single story mobile home with a moderate amount of fire and smoke showing from the rear half of the home. A preconnected handline was deployed to initiate fire attack on the exterior and then transition inside to control the main body of the fire.
As stated in the media release, SFR confirmed all residents and pets were out of the home. Wyoming Regional EMS responded to standby for civilian and firefighter safety. Goose Valley Fire Department responded to provide water supply and additional personnel.
SFR found a majority of fire in the middle bedroom with extension of heat and smoke throughout the trailer. The fire was brought under control and the crew transitioned to checking for extension of fire into adjacent areas of the building. The building was ventilated and overhauled to remove all residual smoke, heat and the potential for rekindle.
The scene was turned over to the State Fire Marshal Office investigator and is currently under investigation. Four people are currently displaced due to the extent of the damage. No civilians, pets or emergency personnel were injured during the fire.
SFR Capt. Gerald Johnston said in the media release SFR continues to stress the importance of closing doors when evacuating from a structure fire. A closed door creates a compartment and limits the fresh air the fire needs to continue to grow.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.