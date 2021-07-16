SHERIDAN — Four winners came out of the Kiwanis Club duck race in Goose Creek at Kendrick Park Friday afternoon, part of Rodeo Friday during Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week.
Purchasing the winning duck was Timothy Bialek of Big Horn with duck No. 146, followed by Kevin Coffman with duck No. 311 and a tie for third with duck Nos. 1329 and 1363 belonging to Kasey Singer and Kim Gentry.
Each winner received prize money, and the other half of the raffle funds will go toward projects helping children in Sheridan County.