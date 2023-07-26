SHERIDAN — With the end of summer vacation drawing near, Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange staff is gearing up to prepare local foster families for some of the unique challenges they may face during back to school season. Because of the unstable circumstances faced by children in foster care, preparing for the incoming school year requires more love and attention than just pencils and paper, said FPE Capacity Builder and foster parent Tawny Wohlers.
FPE Executive Director Carla Crayton said 180 backpacks full of school supplies were donated through the Ticket to Dream Foundation. Each new backpack is stocked with supplies like notebooks, pencils, folders and rulers and FPE has already begun distributing them to local foster families in need.
Some were distributed during a recent picnic event, some were donated to the Department. of Family Services in Buffalo and the remainder will be made available at the Ready, Set, School event at Illuminate Church Aug. 12 and the Sod Farm Festival at the Green Side Up Sod Farm Aug. 19.
While basic school supplies are a good place to start when seeking to support foster families into the new school year, Wohlers said children in foster care deserve more than just the bare minimum of their basic needs. Sometimes a simple luxury like nice mechanical pencils or good quality art supplies can make the difference in helping children in foster care feel cared for and included with their peers.
“It’s great that you can go get pencils at Dollar Tree, but sometimes a fancy pencil is a pencil they’ve never had before… These kids don’t always have a lot and their parents are sometimes struggling financially to give them all the things that they want,” Wohlers said.
A foster parent herself, Wohlers currently fosters three children and provides temporary respite for others. When receiving a new placement, Wohlers said she sets out art supplies for the child as a show of safety and support; crayons, colored pencils, glitter glue, “the whole shebang.”
“That takes the edge off of the fact that they just left something that, while it may not be great, it’s the only normal that they’ve ever known and that’s scary. That puts them at comfort and I haven’t met a foster kid yet who did not enjoy art,” Wohlers said. “They want to express themselves somehow and having that new mechanical pencil that everyone in class had last year, but they didn’t, that’s kind of a big deal.”
Outside of material support, Wohlers said children in foster care often need a lot of emotional support when entering the new school year. Many children in foster care change homes and school districts several times, making the first day of school a bit more daunting than some might consider.
“It’s a big adjustment when they’re switching schools. They don’t know anyone. As adults, we see that and go, ‘Well, that might be an opportunity to reinvent yourself.’ These kids don’t know. They don’t know when they’re going to be taken from [a] house and there’s nothing really stable under their feet,” Wohlers said.
A simple example of providing emotional support, Wohlers said, is leaving encouraging notes for children in foster care to take to school with them.
“Little cards make a big difference, especially when they’re elementary aged kids, just letting them know that you’re thinking about them, that you’re there, that you’re ready to hear about their day and that none of the other stuff you have going on is more important than hearing about the kid that sat next to them or what they had for lunch,” Wohlers said. “These are kids who did not choose their circumstances. These were the circumstances that were handed to them, they didn’t choose this… These are precious kids, and they’re just as precious as anybody else’s kids.”
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.