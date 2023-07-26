SHERIDAN — With the end of summer vacation drawing near, Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange staff is gearing up to prepare local foster families for some of the unique challenges they may face during back to school season. Because of the unstable circumstances faced by children in foster care, preparing for the incoming school year requires more love and attention than just pencils and paper, said FPE Capacity Builder and foster parent Tawny Wohlers.

FPE Executive Director Carla Crayton said 180 backpacks full of school supplies were donated through the Ticket to Dream Foundation. Each new backpack is stocked with supplies like notebooks, pencils, folders and rulers and FPE has already begun distributing them to local foster families in need.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you