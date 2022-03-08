SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present a concert by the Sheridan College Brass Ensembles and Symphony Band March 13 at 4 p.m. in Kinnison Hall at Whitney Center for the Arts. This event is free and open to the public.
The SC Trombone Choir will begin the program with “Intrada” by Johan Pezel followed by “Sinfonia” by Giacomo Antonio Perti and “Postludium” by Fransesco Durante. Next, the SC Concert Brass Ensemble will play a traditional Irish melody, “She Moved Through the Fair,” arranged by Matt Kingston. SC Music student Mason Means will be the featured flugelhorn soloist on Adagio from Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez” adapted by Dana Prater.
The SC Symphony Band will play a variety of music by Dana Wilson, Darius Milhaud, Percy Aldridge Grainger, John Philip Sousa and Brian Balmages.
The SC Symphony Band and Brass Ensembles are comprised of Sheridan College music students, Sheridan High School music students, Tongue River High School music students and community musicians. Sheridan College musicians include Nolan Billings, Emma Doyle, Rayne Goins, Skylier Ingram, Mason Means, Addison Moretti, Skylar Tharpe, Pyper Tiffany, Clayton Underwood and Cora Wood. High school musicians include Ryan Bosley, Dillon Lemon, Justin Longhurst, Keaton Phipps, Kyle Rockwell and Aiden Weems of Sheridan High School, and Tongue River High School student Zia Robbins. The music director is Eric Richards, Sheridan College director of bands and jazz studies.
“We are excited to present a wide-ranging program of music for brass, woodwinds and percussion to our Sheridan community," Richards said. "The free concert features works from the Baroque period through classic 20th-century wind band literature to exciting contemporary music."
