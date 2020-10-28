SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College will present the Sheridan College Jazz Studies Fall 2020 Concert Nov. 1 at 4 p.m. at Whitney Center for the Arts.
Directed by Director of Jazz Studies Eric Richards, this performance will feature the SC Jazztet combo and the SC Jazz Ensemble big band.
This semester’s Jazztet is a quintet that focuses on improvisation and will be presenting music by Thelonius Monk, Mongo Santamaria and Roy Hargrove. Members include Riley Paris of Casper on alto saxophone, Isaac Grimes of Sheridan on drums and vibraphone Sheridan, Eric Amadasun of Nigeria on drums and music faculty members McKay Fleck on bass and Richards on piano.
The Jazz Ensemble will present a program that includes “Road Song” by Wes Montgomery and arranged by Mark Taylor featuring Colin Stroup of Sheridan on guitar and Jason McArthur, also of Sheridan, on tenor saxophone. In addition, the performance will feature “Europa” by Carlos Santana and arranged by Richards featuring Tab Barker of Sheridan on tenor saxophone; “Bad Dog” with Tim Doolin of Sheridan on trumpet and Grimes on vibes; and “Crescent River Ramble” by Erik Morales featuring Paris on clarinet and Grimes on drums.
This concert is free and open to the public with in-person and livestreaming options. Entrance tickets are required and available at Sheridan.edu/arts or the WCA Box Office at 307-675-0360. Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.