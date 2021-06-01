SHERIDAN — It’s hardly a secret that Wyoming fishing is top-notch, especially with 10 blue-ribbon trout fisheries across the state. But, the first Saturday in June the fishing gets a little better — because it’s free.
On June 5, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department invites anglers to celebrate Free Fishing Day. Each year, the WGFD designates the first Saturday of National Boating and Fishing Week as a free fishing day when anyone can fish in Wyoming — Wind River Reservation and Yellowstone National Park excluded — without a fishing license.
“Free Fishing Day is a great time to kick off summer fishing or take up fishing as a new hobby,” said Alan Osterland, WGFD chief of fisheries. “If you need some tips to start off, head to the Game and Fish Youtube page for how-to videos.”
All fishing regulations, creel and size limits, gear restrictions and stream closures remain in effect. Anglers can review the 2021 Fishing Regulations online before heading out and plan their trips with the interactive fishing guide.
In conjunction with the WGFD’s Free Fishing Day, on June 5, daily use fees will be waived at all state parks/recreation areas that provide angling.
WyoParks locations offering free entrance are Boysen, Buffalo Bill, Curt Gowdy, Edness K. Wilkins, Fort Phil Kearny, Glendo, Guernsey, Keyhole, Seminoe and Hawk Springs. Camping fees are not waived. The fee waiver does not apply to reservations.
Fishing opportunities also exist at the following sites, which offer free entrance year-round: Bear River, Hot Springs, Medicine Lodge and Sinks Canyon.