Brody Nash, left, and Gavin Gorzalka, right, celebrate Daniel Lobdell, central, catching his first fish of the day at Wilson Ranch with the Big Horn Lions Club Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The Bighorn National Forest will partner with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Trout Unlimited for an annual Kids Fishing Day at 9 a.m. June 25 at the pond at the Porcupine Ranger Station, located off of Highway 14A near the Medicine Wheel.

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Several groups will collaborate to host a free kids fishing day June 24 at Porcupine Pond.

The U.S. Forest Service, Wyoming Game and Fish, Back Country Hunters and Anglers and Powder River Basin Trout Unlimited will host the annual Kids Fishing Day in the Bighorn Mountains.

