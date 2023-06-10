SHERIDAN — Several groups will collaborate to host a free kids fishing day June 24 at Porcupine Pond.
The U.S. Forest Service, Wyoming Game and Fish, Back Country Hunters and Anglers and Powder River Basin Trout Unlimited will host the annual Kids Fishing Day in the Bighorn Mountains.
The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Porcupine Ranger Station Pond. Children of all ages are welcome to attend and participate. Those 14 years of age and older must be in possession of a valid Wyoming fishing license.
The event is completely free of charge. Fishing gear is provided or bring your own. The event, a favorite of all those involved, will have plenty of people to assist anglers, if needed. Prizes for the most and largest fish caught are awarded each hour. There will also be Legerski Sausage hot dogs and drinks available.
Porcupine Ranger Station is located approximately 20 miles west of Burgess Junction on U.S. Highway 14A. Take U.S. Forest Road 13 North about two miles to the ranger station. There is plenty of parking and restroom facilities are nearby.