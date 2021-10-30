SHERIDAN — Equal Justice Wyoming and the Wyoming Access to Justice Commission have partnered to provide free legal help to members of the Sheridan community in the coming months.
If you need assistance with filling out legal forms or if you have questions about the court system or how to navigate your case, stop in during one of the sessions to receive information from a volunteer reference attorney.
The volunteer attorney will be available for brief one-on-one visits with community members to provide instruction in filling out legal forms and navigating the court system.
Sessions are planned from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 4 and Dec. 2. All sessions will take place at the Sheridan County Courthouse, located at 224 S. Main St., in room 210.
Community members will be helped on a first-come, first-served basis.