SHERIDAN — Students at Sheridan High School will be able to attend a homecoming dance, just not one put on by the high school itself.
Free Our Faces, a group of citizens who oppose masking requirements at Sheridan County school districts, are organizing “Free To Dance” for Oct. 8 at the Best Western Sheridan Center in response to SHS officials canceling the school’s homecoming dance set for the same date.
SHS Principal Michael Carnes confirmed the school-sanctioned dance had been canceled.
“Homecoming is not canceled. We’ll be having quite a few events going on during the next week,” Carnes said. “(But) we are not having a dance.”
Carnes said the decision follows the school district’s current COVID-19 plan, adding a dance would most likely not allow for students and staff to follow social distancing protocols.
“We’re doing what we can to keep our kids safe,” he added. “I’ve talked with several parents about this. I attended a student council meeting. They’ve moved on.”
According to Carnes, students have even come up with an alternative to hold a similar event at some point during the winter.
“The student leadership on this has been awesome,” he said.
Free Our Faces, however, isn’t waiting to give students the opportunity to attend the traditional high school dance.
“We had a high-schooler message us and say homecoming had been canceled and would Free Our Faces put on a dance,” said Shelta Rambur, one of the group’s co-founders. “We said, ‘Yeah.’ It was a good idea.
“We just wanted to do something nice for them. That’s what they deserve,” she added.
After confirming SHS had canceled the dance Monday, Free Our Faces members quickly put together a new event.
According to Rambur and Tiffany Leimback, another of the group’s co-founders, the group has already secured a location for the dance, as well as a DJ, chaperons and security.
“We had it pretty much together by Tuesday night,” said Nick Beduhn, an attorney from Cody who is assisting Free Our Faces with the group’s efforts to oppose local mask requirements.
“This is a great event,” Beduhn said. “We had an opportunity to step up. We have to create alternatives to the mandates they’re forcing on us.”
While excited about the amount of support they’ve already received, Rambur added some additional assistance would be welcomed.
“We just need some more chaperones and help decorating, and we’re good,” she said.
Rambur added Bistro 307 donated the space for the dance, with others donating items, such as door prizes or even cash to help fund the event.
The dance will be free for any Sheridan County high school students grades ninth through 12th and is scheduled for 9 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8. Students will not be required to purchase tickets to attend.
“The kids have paid enough of a price. We’re not charging,” Rambur said.
“This is just something fun for the kids,” Leimback added. “And there will be no discrimination. They can wear a mask if they want. It’s not a political statement. We just want this to be a fun, safe event.”
Understanding that some students may have returned dresses or canceled tuxedo rentals after hearing SHS homecoming dance had been canceled, Rambur said there is no dress code for the Free Our Faces event.
“It can be from formal to jeans,” she said. “Just bring your friends and come on down.”
SHS is the first of the county’s four public high schools to host homecoming activities. Tongue River High School will hold its homecoming week Oct. 11-16.
“All activities are outside and there is not a dance,” said TRHS Principal Colby Lynch. “Maybe a bonfire (on Oct. 16) instead, but that is dependent upon fire restriction rules.
“Typically, we have a bonfire and music. Sometimes the kids dance and sometimes they don’t,” Lynch added. “We have not done this since the pandemic.”
Big Horn High School Principal Al Sparkman said the school’s homecoming week begins Oct. 18.
“As with all events in the COVID-19 era, we make decisions based upon the most current information available,” Sparkman said. “As we’re still a few weeks away, we’ll make the decision as late as prudently possible. … Student and staff safety are always the most important factors used in making decisions.”
According to Sheridan County School District 3 officials, Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School does not host a traditional homecoming week.
“We have a spirit week and we will continue with the spirit week this year,” said SCSD3 interim Superintendent Boyd Brown.
“Our student council is planning the days and events at this time, and we will make sure they are appropriate and can be held indoor or outdoor, depending on the weather.”