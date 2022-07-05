SHERIDAN — Montana Shakespeare in the Parks will offer a performance of "King Lear" at Kendrick Park July 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m.
All performances from the group are offered free of charge.
Founded in 1973 on the belief that Shakespeare belongs to everyone, Montana Shakespeare in the Parks' company of performers and staff work to connect people, communities and the arts, as they spread messages of unity and understanding.
"King Lear" tells the story of a king who in preparation for death divides his kingdom among the two daughters who flatter him and banishes the third who loves him. King Lear becomes destitute and insane.
For additional information, see shakespeareintheparks.org.