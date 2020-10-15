SHERIDAN — The Arts at Sheridan College presents “Alone, Together: Music for Unaccompanied String Instruments in the Time of COVID” Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. at Whitney Center for the Arts.
This performance will feature Sheridan College Department of Music faculty Mark Elliot Bergman on the cello, electric bass, double bass and viola da gamba.
“It is deeply ironic that, at this moment in our cultural history, the unifying experience we are all having is that of social isolation. The unaccompanied solo repertoire is, in many ways, the embodiment of this condition,” Bergman said. “Music is fundamentally a means of communication, but the challenges of the solo unaccompanied repertoire are largely faced by the performer alone. I hope the audience enjoys this diverse collection of music and find meaning in the communal experience of listening and sharing together.”
This event is free and open to the public, but entrance tickets are require Whitney Center for the Arts is located on the Sheridan College campus at 1 Whitney Way in Sheridan.