SHERIDAN — Known for cowboy hats and wrangling cattle, Sheridan personifies Western culture; however, over the past few years, the community has become a melting pot of varying customs.
Morand’s French Pastries owner Louise Morand is one of many making her way in the Western world, aiming to introduce locals to the variety of traditional French pastries available with her storefront on Main Street. Morand started her journey July 7 at 166 N. Main St.
Morand was born and raised in Orange County, California as the youngest of seven children. At a young age, Morand started baking, coming from a family of formal entertainers. She remembers the earliest time baking for her mother for Mother’s Day.
“I thought what we made in school for Mother’s Day was too childish so I decided I needed to do something more and I was only 7,” Morand said. “I decided that I was going to do, of all things, doughnuts. I did not know at the time that there was such a thing as baked doughnuts, so I researched a recipe and got up at the crack of dawn. I prepared the things and the personnel in our home came into the kitchen and saw little Louise with a huge pot of boiling oil.”
Throughout her life, she has lived in Italy, France, Mexico City and Luxembourg. Morand attended school in all of those locations except Luxembourg. During her time in Paris, she attended a pastry school and worked for the International Herald Tribune.
“Apart from eggs, milk and butter in my veins, I also have ink in my veins because I worked for the newspaper,” Morand said. “I also wrote articles in Luxembourg. It exposed me to different things and it was such a different domain.”
Morand speaks five languages fluently.
During her time in Paris, Morand vividly remembers the challenges she experienced.
“I was asked to make a wedding cake for 300 people,” Morand said. “They requested a classic French cake, a fraisier, which is basically a strawberry cream cake. Everybody knows that cake. I learned that in pastry school but I gave it my own twist because I thought it had too much butter. I felt like an acrobat performing without a net. Everyone had a formed palate from childhood and I did not want to mess it up.”
To Morand’s surprise, the cake was quickly devoured, receiving countless compliments on her baking.
Morand first came to Sheridan to visit family, quickly falling in love with the small town. She lived in larger cities the majority of her life and was looking for a calm location to settle down.
“I do not miss the big city life,” Morand said. “I am happy here. I did not come to Sheridan to change it. I came because I liked the way it was.”
In 1993, Morand moved to Sheridan. Over the next year, she traveled between Sheridan and France, eventually establishing herself in Sheridan in 1994.
In 1998, Morand first started teaching French technique in baking classes held in her home, limiting classes to four people.
“It was more learning technique through a recipe,” Morand said. “I made it so people can take the ideas home. All they need to do is tweak it a little bit for themselves. Overall, it is more about learning a technique that enables you to be creative.”
At the time, Morand baked for both of the Sackett’s Market locations.
In 2001, Morand put a hold on her classes to take care of her husband.
“I could not really do both at one point,” Morand said.
At the end of 2022, an opportunity arose for Morand. The former Little Willow Traders owners were looking to retire, so Morand bought the building.
“I decided opening my business would be a good thing to do,” Morand said. “There are no pastry shops nearby of this nature at all.”
For at least the first year, Morand wants to start slow, only opening on the first Friday and Saturday of each month. She said the goal is to find what pastries the community is interested in and expand upon those responses.
Morand also plans to keep her opening hours low due to the necessary construction and structural work for the building.
Morand also finds it very difficult to stock the French pastries for days on end.
“My pastries are very labor intensive but the result is there,” Morand said. “When you taste them, you know that it is different and it is good.”
Morand enjoys showing her creativity through the pastries. Often, Morand will take an American classic and give it her own twist, using a variety of French techniques and ingredients. All of the ingredients she uses are imported from Europe.
“All of my baked goods are made of quality ingredients,” Morand said. “I make sure they are not too sweet and very flavorful at the same time. When you open up the case, the aroma is very enticing.”
Morand also makes sugar free, gluten free and keto options to accommodate a larger crowd.
Creating all of the items to sell is a daunting task, so Morand employs volunteers such as Judy Fuller. Fuller works to line up all the ingredients to make the process easier. She enjoys working with Morand and the precise nature Morand demands with every baked good.
To create the variety of baked goods, Morand puts together a schedule of events, as certain pastries take days to complete.
“You do not prepare a cake from a to z in one day,” Morand said. “You make all of your batter then you bake those cakes one day. The next day you will be making fillings. Another day you might be doing some of the decor. Another day, you assemble everything.”
To match the formality of the pastries, Morand decorated the interior of the building using period pieces.
“I love creative stuff,” Morand said. “I love to be creative not just with pastries but about everything and I try to reflect that in the store.”
All of the display cases and furniture are all pieces Morand has carefully chosen to create the rustic atmosphere.
“She did such a beautiful job with the interior,” Fuller said.
Morand is considering renting out the space for events after construction concludes. The space will be available when she is not open, providing another source of income for Morand.
Regardless, Morand aims to keep the business alive and provide a new cultural experience for the people of Sheridan.
“It has been very well received and I have been grateful for the support of the community,” Morand said. “I am happy to make delicious things available.”