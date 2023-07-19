SHERIDAN — Known for cowboy hats and wrangling cattle, Sheridan personifies Western culture; however, over the past few years, the community has become a melting pot of varying customs.

Morand’s French Pastries owner Louise Morand is one of many making her way in the Western world, aiming to introduce locals to the variety of traditional French pastries available with her storefront on Main Street. Morand started her journey July 7 at 166 N. Main St.

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

