SHERIDAN — One day remains to see the work of Mary Krueger and Rosemary Denton at Expressions Art Gallery and Framing.
The two artists complete fiber art pieces and have both earned master craftsman honors and have been represented in national shows.
Denton is a retired colonel from the United States Air Force. Krueger has spent many years as an avid hunter and fisherman and has gone on many adventures with her husband in Africa as well as in the states. Both artists are strongly inspired by their travels, a press release said.
Expressions is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, contact Wanda Kerns at 307-673-2878 or email wanda@expressions.gallery.