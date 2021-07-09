SHERIDAN — A friendly competition between employees at Arete Design Group in Sheridan could soon provide thousands of dollars for the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter.
Employees are helping the animal shelter by participating in the local architectural firm’s “Design for a Cause” community outreach program, with three groups of five employees each building their own unique doghouse that will be raffled off later this month.
“(Arete) really is about giving back to the community in a meaningful way using our own talents,” said Jessica Ross, the firm’s director of marketing.
Last year, employees banded together to build one deluxe, two-story playhouse that was raffled off and raised about $4,000 for KidsLife, a local nonprofit faith-based youth organization.
The ownership and staff decided to add a twist to this year’s outreach initiative by dividing into groups and seeing who could build the best doghouse.
“Everyone participated, even the administrative personnel,” Ross said. “This gives us a chance to give back in a fun and unique way.”
Indeed, the trio of groups — Paw Patrol, Growlers and Barkitects — produced three very different doghouses that were recently put on display outside the Muddy Paw Prints Pet Supplies store on Main Street, where local residents could get an up close look and vote on their favorite with the purchase of a raffle ticket.
The doghouses included:
- Team Growlers — Hearkening back to an Old West movie set, the fun 'dog shack' includes modern amenities like a heated water dish and heating pad, as well as a covered porch for hot summer days and insulated living to protect the pet from the winter elements;
- Team Paw Patrol — The ultimate backyard oasis inspired by grassy knolls and crisp cabin mornings includes a house equipped with a heating element and carpet throughout. A high-quality turf roof allows the pet to use their house functionally, while maintaining your backyard aesthetic and blending the various elements gracefully; and
- Team Barkitects — Born from the philosophy that the materials should speak to each other and form a language of their own. Hand-charred timber is paired with raw steel to create a warm, unique aesthetic. The space is optimized for all-weather conditions.
Levi Van Buggenum, an associate principal owner at Arete, admits that bragging rights are on the line, as the three groups battle to raise the most money for the Dog and Cat Shelter with their different designs.
“Oh, yeah,” Van Buggenum said. “I’d be bragging.”
“I like the competition,” he added. “It’s a totally fun thing.”
In leading Team Barkitects, Van Buggenum decided to use a Japanese style of construction, with the charred finish on the exterior of the doghouse providing a chemical-free finish for the lucky pet.
“It’s weather resistant, mold resistant and pest resistant,” he said.
“Our architects all have their own design styles and aesthetics,” Ross added.
Tickets for the three doghouses will be on sale through July 19, with the drawings being held at 10 a.m. the following day.
While proceeds from the raffle will go to the local animal shelter, Ross said the winning team will also win a prize. Though, what that prize is hasn’t been determined yet.
Officials at the Dog and Cat Shelter said the donated funds will be used to purchase various supplies, as well as improve the facility to better care for the animals.
Ross said the folks at Arete will be back next year with a new fundraiser that will again look to benefit another local organization.
“Design will be part of it. It’s what we do,” she said. “Building something like this is fun, more than just writing a check.”
To purchase a ticket for one of the doghouses through July 19, individuals may do so at Muddy Paw Prints Supplies or online at go.rallyup.com/projectdoghouse.