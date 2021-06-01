SHERIDAN — Friends and family filled the football stadium at Sheridan High School to celebrate the graduation of the 204 members of the class of 2021, as well as their new beginning at commencement exercises Sunday.
“This is the culmination of 13 years of hard work and dedication,” said interim Principal Brian Lawson. “Today, we celebrate each one of you.”
In looking out at the class of 2021, Lawson added a person would see AP scholars, honor roll students and state champions of various sports and activities.
“More importantly, 204 human beings who are ready for the next leap of what’s in store for them,” he said.
Before they were able to celebrate, however, the SHS graduates had to persevere through the unique challenges of a pandemic while also maintaining dedication to goals. With all that, Lawson reminded them to make sure they enjoyed the moment.
“Take some time to slow down and enjoy today … to celebrate the things you’ve already accomplished,” he said. “Life moves fast. It can pass you by. Take joy in the little things.”
Micall Hoopes, the SHS class of 2021 salutatorian, echoed the sentiment of the resilience of her classmates in battling the “wind storm of life” in what was supposed to be one of the best times of their lives.
“During those times, we needed each other,” Hoopes said. “We refused to be kept down. … This is our time.
“The world better be ready for us,” she added. “We, the class of 2021, are the storm.”
Valedictorian Kathryn Moran admitted she was nervous in addressing her classmates for what would be the probably the last time, while also admitting she would have liked the time to get to know some of them better.
“We’re all a couple of inches taller,” Moran said of their years together. “We’ve filled out intellectually as well.”
As they go forward, she added they all needed to remember the lessons learned while at SHS of respect, kindness and empathy.
“Make being a member of the class of 2021 Broncs mean something,” Moran said.
The commencement exercises Sunday were a celebration of a different sort for the featured speaker, Mario Montano, who is retiring from his teaching position at SHS.
“Today is a big day,” said Montano, who taught for 10 years in Mexico before moving his family to the United States to begin a new journey. According to Montano, it was a journey not of one big leap, but of small steps.
“I took steps, making changes little by little over the decades,” he said. That included spending at least one hour a day for five years to learn a new language, so that he could continue to pursue his goal of being a teacher here.
Now, it’s the class of 2021’s turn.
“Society needs you,” he said. “More importantly, you need to be a success in your life. Get to work. Make sure your future is not only yours, but to help with the future of others.”