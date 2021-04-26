SHERIDAN — Looking ahead to the summer months, Friends of the Library members anticipate hosting fundraiser events again this year.
The first of two already scheduled is Black Tooth Brewing Company’s Pint Night June 30. Funds from the event will go toward the group. Pint Night extends from 5-8 p.m. at Black Tooth Brewing Company, located at 312 Broadway St.
The second will be the Storybook Festival and Fun Run July 24 at Whitney Commons Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Whitney Commons Park is located across the street from Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, located at 335 W. Alger St.
More details on how to register for the race will be announced closer to the event date.