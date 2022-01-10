SHERIDAN — Friends of the Library, a foundation that supports Sheridan County Public Library System, is seeking new volunteers.
The nonprofit board currently has openings for three-year terms, but all volunteers are welcome.
The group meets the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. Established in 1964, Friends of the Library has given more than $1 million to the library system to fund children's programs, purchase books and other materials, support new and emerging technology and support staff training.
For more information, email friends@sheridanwyolibrary.org.