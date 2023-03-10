SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council #2404 will host another fish fry Friday as part of the 2023 season of Lent, providing meals for Catholic observers of the Christian season and raising funds for Holy Name Catholic School and Legacy Pregnancy Center.
“We love to benefit the school’s scholarship program in which we raised over $7,000 due to last year’s two fish fries,” said Knights of Columbus Membership Director Greg Hampson. “We also raised over $3,500 for Legacy Pregnancy Center for anything they need.”
Eating fish during Lent on Fridays has been a tradition of the Catholic Church for hundreds of years and has been a tradition in Sheridan for more than 30 years. Lent is a 40-day season of prayer, fasting and almsgiving beginning on Ash Wednesday — which this year was Feb. 22 — and ends at sundown on Holy Thursday — or the Thursday before Good Friday and Easter Sunday. It is a period of preparation to celebrate the Lord’s resurrection at Easter, where Catholics and other Christians practice fasting by not eating meat on Fridays.
The events are held at the Knights of Columbus Rotellini Hall, located at 301 E. Brundage St. in Sheridan. Knights members serve beer-battered cod and baked fish as a gluten-free option.
The meal price — $12 per person or $50 for a family of five or more — includes macaroni and cheese, coleslaw, ice cream and a beverage.
“The fish fries are an excellent way for the community to come together and support these two organizations,” said Knights of Columbus Deputy Grand Knight Mark J. Rogaczewski. “Those that dine-in build fellowship with their families and friends.”
The Knights of Columbus hold many other events throughout the year in support of Legacy Pregnancy Center, Holy Name Catholic School and other organizations.
These events include weekly bingo, community breakfasts and a Tootsie Roll Drive.
These events are always open to the public, and everyone is welcome to support the causes. To learn more about the Knights of Columbus Council #2404 and the events they offer, see uknight.org/CouncilSite/index.asp?CNO=2104.
The next fish fry will take place March 10 at 4 p.m. and all funds raised will be donated to the Holy Name Catholic School. The last fish fry of the season is March 24 at 4 p.m. and all funds raised will be donated to Legacy Pregnancy Center.