Fish fry
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic Church Knights of Columbus Council #2404 will host another fish fry Friday as part of the 2023 season of Lent, providing meals for Catholic observers of the Christian season and raising funds for Holy Name Catholic School and Legacy Pregnancy Center.

“We love to benefit the school’s scholarship program in which we raised over $7,000 due to last year’s two fish fries,” said Knights of Columbus Membership Director Greg Hampson. “We also raised over $3,500 for Legacy Pregnancy Center for anything they need.”

