SHERIDAN — A 1919 American LaFrance Fire Engine returned to Sheridan Feb. 25 — 101 years, two months and two days after it first arrived Dec. 23, 1919.
But for the most part, the vehicle doesn’t show its age, according to Sheridan Fire-Rescue Chief Gary Harnish. The exterior still shines, most of the original parts remain intact and it will be just a matter of months before the vehicle can hit the road again.
The fire engine was first purchased for $11,000 in the summer of 1919 during a special session of the Sheridan City Council. The engine arrived on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad in December 1919 and served the city for many years before being replaced by newer equipment.
At some point between 2005 and 2013, the fire engine was returned to American LaFrance, which loaned it out for two years to the Surfside Beach Fire Department in Surfside Beach, South Carolina in 2013. American LaFrance went bankrupt during that two-year period, leaving the engine in Surfside Beach permanently.
With new equipment arriving soon, Surfside Beach offered to return the engine home to Sheridan at no cost to the city. The Local 276 Sheridan Firefighters are paying for all maintenance and display costs of the engine while the city of Sheridan will cover the vehicle under its insurance.
The engine’s return last week was a team effort, but Harnish gave particular credit to former fire captain Edgar Fack for his relentless quest to find and return the engine to Sheridan, which spanned nearly three decades. Another key player was Minnesota resident Mike Boyer, a brother-in-law of one of the Sheridan firefighters and an old car enthusiast who agreed to travel cross-country to help safely transport the engine from Surfside to Sheridan.
“Mike was absolutely critical in this operation,” Harnish said. “… He had the equipment and means and time, and he actually volunteered to drive from Minnesota to South Carolina to Wyoming and back to Minnesota. For the thrill of it, he transported it back for us.”
While the engine is in good condition, there is still work that needs to be done before it is publicly displayed, Harnish said. The engine will be cleaned and polished, and a prestart mechanical evaluation will be conducted. The engine has not run for roughly two years, according to Harnish, and will require some minor mechanical work.
“We have no doubt it will (run),” Harnish said. “We just want to make sure everything’s ready when we start it up.”
Mayor Rich Bridger applauded the efforts of the fire department, particularly Fack, to bring the engine home, and said he was proud to have it back in the city.
“I have to say I went down last weekend and saw it, and it’s a very neat old machine,” Bridger said. “It’s well worth going down to have a look at it.”
Harnish said he hopes the engine will make its first public appearance at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Parade this summer. An open house will also be held at the fire station at a yet-to-be-determined date.