SHERIDAN — As Wyoming continues to meet grim milestones where it concerns the COVID-19 pandemic, local health care workers who care for patients daily on the frontline have faced adjustments big and small in how they approach their work.
Wyoming set a new record in COVID-19 cases, reporting 1,131 Tuesday. The same day, the number of reported recoveries also reached a record at 399.
The rate of spread, though, has caused concern among local health officials.
Sheridan Memorial Hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said Tuesday the current rate of transmission is 1.22, meaning that for every person who has the virus, they will infect 1.22 people. The goal, McCafferty said, is to get that number below one, which would indicate a downward trend in the spread of the virus.
Currently, the virus also has at least a 4-5% hospitalization rate. Transmission and hospitalization rates are two key indicators the hospital considers when dealing with staffing resources and bed capacity, among other needs, McCafferty said.
For Alaina Bergstrom, a registered nurse and Intensive Care Unit clinical nurse supervisor, the virus goes beyond numbers and protocol, though. It has pushed her to be more creative in how she ensures proper training for her staff — utilizing platforms like Zoom, recording education or meeting in smaller socially-distanced groups. It has also changed her day-to-day work.
When gearing up to care for a COVID-19 patient, she must don an N95 mask with a face shield or something similar, a gown, double gloves, a hair covering and shoe covers. At times, too, staff from other departments have been required to offer help and cross-train to support various areas of the hospital.
Dr. Luke Goddard, an emergency department physician, added that putting on and taking off personal protection equipment adds time to routine care. It also, he said, takes a lot of the personal aspect away from medicine.
Goddard added because of the range of symptoms associated with the virus, health care providers must view all patients as potentially having COVID-19.
Beyond the extra time, though, caring for COVID-19 patients presents emotional challenges. For example, family members accompanying patients are limited. While health care staff do their best to keep communications open via FaceTime, phone calls or other options, it doesn’t always solve the loneliness patients can feel while isolated in the hospital.
The precautions are necessary, though.
“I think one of the scariest parts about COVID is the range of disease,” Goddard said. “I see people that test positive but have very minor or absolutely no symptoms.
“I also see people that become sicker than most any other disease process we treat,” he continued. “These patients are developing severe pneumonia which at times requires them to be placed on ventilators to support their oxygenation.”
Bergstrom noted a concern health care professionals face is capacity of surrounding hospitals, which are also overwhelmed, and if a patient needs to be transferred to another facility, it may be difficult to make that happen.
In addition, health care workers are not immune to the same stresses other members of the community feel regarding the pandemic.
“Personally, I have had some increased anxiety,” Bergstrom said. “I know there are people in our community who believe that this virus is not real or that the health care system is being dramatic.
“I remember when I first heard about this strange new virus in December of 2019 and I thought that my community would never be affected,” she added. “How could this possibly get to my small, safe Sheridan? I was wrong. It’s here. It’s real. And it can be devastating. I’ve held the hand of a dying patient who was otherwise alone because their family members could not be in the building and it’s moments like that from this pandemic that will be with me for a very long time.”
McCafferty, too, acknowledged the challenges health care workers face right now.
“It’s tough. These are very emotional times,” he said during a legislative forum hosted by the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday. “We’ve seen a lot of very, very sick people. We’ve seen death. It’s hard on people.”
He added that hospital staff members have formed some informal support groups and have been working to pick each other up.
“Our staff are pretty resilient, they’re professional, but it’s tough,” he said.
Goddard said he ensures he spends time off with his family to recover and regroup. Bergstrom takes time to work out, snuggle her toddler or simply rest. She expects the hospital to get busier in the coming weeks, so she rests when she can.
In an effort to recognize and care for the health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic, a local grassroots effort has been organized.
The Hometown Healthcare Heroes’ Initiative seeks to show the approximately 1,000 health care workers in the area the community’s support.
According to the group’s Facebook page, between now and Nov. 30, the group seeks to raise $25,000 to be used in purchasing food, gifts and Sheridan County Chamber Bucks to be distributed to health care workers throughout a December event. Any funds raised beyond the $25,000 will be donated to the hospital to purchase PPE in an effort to keep medical providers and patients safe.
Those seeking to make a donation may do so via First Federal Bank and Trust of via the Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation. Either way, those giving should denote the funds are to be used for the Hometown Healthcare Heroes’ Initiative.