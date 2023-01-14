1-14-23 PEOPLE access programweb.jpg
Game and Fish Commission President Kenneth Roberts, Game and Fish Deputy Director John Kennedy, Ron Martin, Sue Martin, Sheridan region Access Yes Coordinator and game warden Troy Tobiasson, Wyoming Agriculture Board Member Amanda Hulet (District #4) and Wyoming Agriculture Board Member Jim Rogers (District #2).

SHERIDAN — The Fryberger Ranch, owned and operated by Sue and Ron Martin and located in central Sheridan County, is this year’s recipient of the Access Recognition Award Program for the northeast quadrant. 

The annual ARP award is given to landowners who provide access to their property for public hunting or fishing. It is a joint award between the Game and Fish Commission and the State Agriculture Board.

