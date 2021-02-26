SHERIDAN — With the overwhelming support of commenters, a 9-cent increase to the state’s fuel tax passed the House Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee earlier this week with a 6-3 vote.
House Bill 26 could increase the state’s fuel tax from 24 cents to 33 cents a gallon for both gasoline and diesel fuels. If the 37.5% increase is approved, Wyoming would have an identical fuel tax structure to Idaho, and would have the 19th-highest gasoline tax in the country and the 18th-highest diesel tax. Currently, the state is ranked 33rd in gasoline tax and 34th in diesel tax, according to the American Petroleum Institute.
A 9-cent increase in the state’s fuel tax would generate an additional $61.47 million a year, according to the Legislative Service Office.
Of those dollars, $40.24 million a year would go to the state highways as managed by the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Just more than $14 million will be distributed for work on county roads and $5.91 million will be distributed for work on city streets. The remaining $1.17 million would help fund state parks.
The tax is being proposed as one way to offset a major funding shortage for the Wyoming Department of Transportation. According to estimates provided last year, the agency — which is funded through the state’s general fund — is currently facing a funding shortfall of roughly $354 million a year, including $103 million short of what is needed to preserve the state’s roads and bridges.
WYDOT Director Luke Reiner said this shortfall would have a major impact on local roads if not addressed.
“It ends up costing us more to replace (roads) than it would to maintain them,” Reiner said before noting that, for every dollar not spent on preventative maintenance on roadways, $4 to $8 will be needed for complete reconstruction a few years later.
The fuel tax proposal received nearly unanimous support from the organizations and government entities speaking on the bill Feb. 23. Among the organizations expressing their support of the proposal were the Powder River Basin Resource Council, Wyoming Taxpayers Association, Associated General Contractors of Wyoming, Wyoming County Commissioners Association, the Colorado Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association, the Wyoming Lodging and Restaurant Association, the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, the Wyoming Crop Improvement Association and the Wyoming Stockgrowers Association.
“It’s an interesting cross-section of organizations who support this, and I think that really highlights the importance of the measure,” Wyoming Association of Municipalities Executive Director David Fraser said.
While many speakers said they would not normally support a new tax, they acknowledged the infrastructure needs faced by WYDOT were significant.
“This is a systemic problem,” said Jim Willox, president of the Wyoming County Commissioners Association executive committee. “This did not happen overnight, and it cannot be fixed overnight. The quality of our roads and bridges in Wyoming are in deterioration, and they are deteriorating at an alarming rate. Unless we immediately start taking paths to correct that, we will affect the economic well-being of our state in such a way that I don’t think we can recover.”
“This past December, we had that… discussion among our membership on the fuel tax increase, and our members… voted unanimously to support this fuel tax increase of up to 9 cents,” said Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. “The feeling was, unlike many tax increases, which from our perspective support more government, this is a tax increase that supports a very fundamental infrastructure that’s necessary to a lot of Wyoming’s economy and lifestyle.”
Only two speakers — including Tony Gagliardi, Colorado and Wyoming director for the National Federation of Independent Business — spoke against the bill. Gagliardi said his organization’s members would prefer there be a stipulation in the bill that WYDOT’s fuel tax funding be used exclusively for road maintenance.
“What members tell me… we are not opposed to an increase in fuel taxes across the board,” Gagliardi said. “But we want some accountability with what’s going to be done with the funds. We want any increase in dollars to the Department of Transportation to be used exclusively for maintenance and construction.”
This stipulation was included in one of the two amendments approved by the committee prior to approval of the bill. The amendment was recommended by Rep. Donald Burkhart, R-Rawlins.
“When we last raised the fuel tax in 2013, we put the same control in place on it,” Burkhart said. “…That’s where I got it. We’re just kind of repeating what we did eight years ago.”
The second amendment approved by the committee, which was also forwarded by Burkhart, will phase in the 9-cent increase over three years with 3 cents being added each year.
A third proposed amendment, recommended by Rep. Mark Baker, R-Green River, would have only raised the fuel tax on diesel fuel, which would have placed the tax burden heavily on industry. Baker withdrew his amendment after facing pushback from his fellow legislators.
The fuel tax is just one of the bills attempting to bridge the WYDOT funding gap this year. The other is a road usage charge bill — House Bill 37 — which would bring in an estimated total net revenue of $123.66 million a year. Of that, $82.85 million would go to the state highway fund with counties receiving $28.44 million and $12.37 million going to cities and towns.
Magagna said he wasn’t opposed to discussing the road usage charge but said an increased fuel tax needed to be the first step in addressing WYDOT’s needs.
“I did have an opportunity to serve on Director Reiner’s road usage charge task force this past year,” Magagna said. “And while we do believe that that may in fact be the long-term solution to funding our highways in the state and doing it in a way that is more equitable than the fuel tax, it was clear to us at the end of that process that it’s premature at this time to move in that direction and that the fuel tax increase is the appropriate way to move forward.”
When asked to handicap the road usage charge’s changes during a Feb. 8 Dayton Town Council meeting, Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, said “Don’t hold your breath.” He said implementation of the road usage charge would require hiring more staff and spending $12.79 million on administration each year. In comparison, the fuel tax is an easy implementation with a system already in place, Western said.
“At least with the fuel tax, the structure’s in place, the personnel’s there, all that stuff,” Western said. “With (a road usage charge), it’s a whole new system, a whole bunch of extra personnel you’ve got to bring in. A whole new program…To be sure, the roads don’t pave themselves, right? The bridges don’t fix themselves. But it’s a pretty complicated implementation, I think. I just don’t think we’re really at the point where… we really need it and… we just don’t have the personnel or experience to pull off implementing something that complicated and sophisticated.”
The road usage charge bill has been received for introduction in the House, but no meetings have been scheduled at this time. The proposed fuel tax hike will be considered by the House this March.