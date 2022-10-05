SHERIDAN — Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site staff have scheduled the annual Full Moon Fort event for this weekend.
From 6:30-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, participants will be led through Fort Phil Kearny on a full-moon-lit tour of the area’s history, fit with actors portraying aspects of the historical events.
This year, groups will be capped at 20 people and reservations are strongly suggested to guarantee a tour.
Stories will reflect the grisly details of fort life, including real characters at Fort Phil Kearny during the time of Red Cloud’s War against the Bozeman Trail Forts.
Cost is $10 per person for ages 12 and older. Ages 11 and younger are free but do require a ticket.
Pending availability, tickets may be sold on the day of the event by calling ahead. The 6:30 p.m. tour is more child friendly.
All visitors are reminded to dress warmly for the outdoor tours. In cases of dangerously cold or wet conditions, the event will be canceled. For announcements and more information, see Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site on Facebook or at fortphilkearny.com/full-moon-fort.
Full refunds will be given in case of weather cancellation.
Book online or by calling 307-684-7629.