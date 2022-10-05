trident theatre dax cooper

Trident Theatre actor Dax Cooper guides a group during the Full Moon Fort tour Saturday at Fort Phil Kearny. The actors told stories from the perspectives of the common enlisted men stationed at the fort in 1866 – the year of the Fetterman Fight.

 Justin Sheely | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site staff have scheduled the annual Full Moon Fort event for this weekend. 

From 6:30-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, participants will be led through Fort Phil Kearny on a full-moon-lit tour of the area’s history, fit with actors portraying aspects of the historical events. 

Recommended for you