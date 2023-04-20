SHERIDAN — Projected to finish by May 31, renovation construction at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is currently on track for completion. Amid the construction, Michelle Havenga has taken over as the interim library director ahead of Cameron Duff’s Friday departure.
After 12 years of service at the library, Duff is temporarily passing the torch to Havenga while the library board of trustees seeks for a new candidate to fill the library director position. Having 40 years of experience in the Sheridan County Public Library System prior to her retirement in August 2021, Havenga will serve as interim director until July 31 or until the position is filled.
Board Chair Angela Knutson said the board is currently looking through three applicants to fill the position but are holding out in hopes of tracking down the perfect candidate.
“They’re not absolute winners, we’re just going to sit on them for a little bit and see what else comes in,” Knutson said. “We’re hoping for a little bit more of a perfect candidate, though perfect doesn’t exist. We’ve got some ideas going of how we’re going to do [preliminary] interviews… We were able to talk about what kind of things are priorities in a director from each person’s perspective.”
The qualifications required to fill the position include a master’s degree in library science and five years experience overseeing public library operations or an equivalent combination of education and experience.
Stepping up to speak as interim director, Havenga provided updates on the progress of the library construction and renovations. Havenga said construction in the library’s Inner Circle is nearing completion — the painting is finished, new carpet has been selected and once the remainder of the work is finished, the Inner Circle will be ready for hearing loop installation.
Duff said $750,000 initially intended for expanding the library’s teen area is being reallocated. Instead of expanding the teen area, the library will be moving 14 computers from the adult area to the teen area, saving the library more than $600,000 in construction costs.
“It’s more of an open [space] rather than closed,” Duff said. “We don’t have to do the demolition of three offices now, so the goal was not to go out and try to fundraise another million dollars if we didn’t have to.”
Construction crews paused work on the children’s area lighting while waiting for materials to be shipped. Duff said most of the work was completed off-site and will be installed once the required parts come in. Outside of the carpet being replaced in the tween section of the children’s area, the children’s area will not need to close to accommodate the construction. Despite the pause on work in the children’s area, Duff said all library construction is slated to be complete by May 31 and is on track to do so.
Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022.