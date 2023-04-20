SHERIDAN — Projected to finish by May 31, renovation construction at the Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is currently on track for completion. Amid the construction, Michelle Havenga has taken over as the interim library director ahead of Cameron Duff’s Friday departure.

After 12 years of service at the library, Duff is temporarily passing the torch to Havenga while the library board of trustees seeks for a new candidate to fill the library director position. Having 40 years of experience in the Sheridan County Public Library System prior to her retirement in August 2021, Havenga will serve as interim director until July 31 or until the position is filled.

Shelby Kruse started as the public safety reporter in November 2022. 

Tags

Recommended for you