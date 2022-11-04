SHERIDAN — Funding is available to support projects benefiting sage grouse and their habitats.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission expects to allocate $548,000 to support eight local sage grouse working groups to fund projects and address the primary threats to sage grouse as identified in their local conservation plans. Groups can submit project proposals online. Proposed projects will be evaluated based on consistency with Wyoming’s core area management strategy, local sage grouse conservation plan, likelihood of success, project readiness, matching funds, multiple species benefits, significance at local/state/regional level, duration of benefits and adequacy of monitoring.