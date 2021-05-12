SHERIDAN — With funding made available from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, the Wyoming State Records Advisory Board is accepting applications from now until July 1 at forms.gle/K4jfQN5wjtPu5LdA7 for those needing financial aid to enhance access to historical records.
The grants are available to Wyoming cultural heritage organizations for projects to process, preserve and provide increased access to historical records. Projects eligible for funding should focus on making collections of historical records more accessible, with preference given to projects for digitizing and providing online access to historical records, hiring consultants to provide guidance in these areas, or attending training that will improve your organization’s ability to make your historical records accessible to a wider audience.
The grants are available for the period of Aug. 1 through July 31, 2022, and are provided through the Wyoming SHRAB by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.
All projects related to the mission and goals of the SHRAB will be considered. For more information, including the grant application, guidelines and a brief presentation about the grant program and how to apply, see the SHRAB webpage (under “Apply for Grants” at wyoarchives.state.wy.us/index.php/about-archives/state-historical-records-advisory-board. To view previous successful grant applications, see the SHRAB Wiki page at wyomingshrab.pbworks.com/w/page/53272665/Grants%20and%20Reports.
Contact Kathy Marquis, SHRAB Coordinator and Wyoming State Archivist, with any questions at 307-777-8691 or Kathy.marquis@wyo.gov. Completed applications must be submitted by July 1, 2021 at the online address above or mailed to Kathy Marquis, Wyoming State Archives, 2301 Central Ave., Cheyenne, WY 82002.
The Wyoming SHRAB promotes the identification, preservation and dissemination of the state’s historical records, by encouraging and supporting ongoing training programs for state, tribal and local governments, local repositories, organizations, and others involved in records care in Wyoming. The program is administered by the Wyoming State Archives, which is part of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.